Fireworks Mishap Sparks Panic at Abdo Chahine’s Wife’s Birthday Celebration

Videos circulating on social media showed fireworks suddenly veering off their intended path and shooting horizontally toward the guests instead of rising into the sky. Several attendees were seen ducking and dropping to the ground while others rushed away from the sparks and flames.

Despite the frightening scenes, no injuries were reported. Chahine later shared footage of the incident on his social media accounts and reassured his followers that his wife and all the guests were safe.

The Lebanese actor also warned about the risks associated with fireworks, stressing the importance of proper safety precautions when using them during celebrations.

The incident came just months after Chahine married Syrian Haya Youssef in June in an intimate family ceremony attended by relatives and close friends.

Youssef also has ties to the entertainment industry, having worked as part of the directing team on the series “Al-Khuruj Ila Al-Bi’r,” written by Samer Radwan, directed by Mohammad Lotfi, and produced by Metafora.