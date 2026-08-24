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TV Host Dina Al-Masry’s Show Suspended After Controversial Call-to-Prayer Post
TV Host Dina Al-Masry’s Show Suspended After Controversial Call-to-Prayer Post
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TV Host Dina Al-Masry’s Show Suspended After Controversial Call-to-Prayer Post

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-24 | 05:47
TV Host Dina Al-Masry’s Show Suspended After Controversial Call-to-Prayer Post
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TV Host Dina Al-Masry’s Show Suspended After Controversial Call-to-Prayer Post

Egyptian TV host Dina Al-Masry became a trending topic on social media after her program was suspended following controversy over a post she published about not hearing the Islamic call to prayer inside her residential compound in Egypt’s 6th of October City.

Al-Masry said she had noticed that she could no longer hear the call to prayer despite the presence of a nearby mosque. She later claimed that some residents had complained about the volume because it disturbed their sleep.

The presenter strongly criticized both the compound’s management for responding to the complaints and the residents who had objected to the sound.

The controversy escalated after Al-Masry posted harsh responses to people who disagreed with her and threatened to block users who opposed her views.

As criticism spread online, the production company behind her program “Hawadeet Ala Al-Makshouf,” aired on Al Mehwar TV, announced that the show would be suspended and that it would stop working with her because of her conduct on social media.

The company stressed its respect for all religions, traditions, and social values.

Al-Masry later acknowledged that she had made mistakes in the way she responded to comments, admitting that some of her reactions had gone too far.

She also said she understood the channel’s decision, noting that management had the right to take whatever steps it considered necessary to protect its interests.

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