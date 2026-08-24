Dhafer L’Abidine Reveals Lengthy Recovery Plan After Foot Fracture

In a video posted on Instagram, L’Abidine said he will have to wear a medical brace for 10 weeks before beginning a rehabilitation program designed to help him regain normal movement.

He explained that completing the 10-week period would not mean his recovery was over, noting that the rehabilitation stage would follow and that the entire process would take some time.

The injury has also forced the actor to slow down his usual routine and spend more time resting.

L’Abidine joked that he now has much more free time than usual and asked his followers to suggest ways he could make the most of it during his recovery.

Fans responded with messages wishing him a speedy recovery and offered a range of ideas for activities he could try while temporarily away from his usual schedule.

The actor had first revealed his injury several days earlier in another Instagram video showing him undergoing medical examinations and scans.

He was later seen with his foot in a cast and using crutches to move around, captioning the video with the words: “Thank God for everything.”

L’Abidine is expected to begin rehabilitation after completing the period in the medical brace, before gradually returning to his normal activities and acting commitments.