Maryam Halim Hospitalized After Suffering a Sudden Heart Attack Before New Project Filming

According to reports, Halim experienced a sudden health emergency, which required immediate medical attention. She was transferred to a hospital, where she is currently receiving care and undergoing the necessary medical examinations under the supervision of a specialized medical team.

The actress’s health crisis forced the postponement of her preparations for the upcoming project until her condition improves and she is able to return to filming.

Maryam Halim has been pursuing her artistic career in Egypt, which she considers her second home, and has participated in several television productions over the past years.

Among her notable works are the series “Qalaa Al-Hagar” (“The Stone Castle”), which helped her gain wider recognition, as well as “Bet Al Qabayel” and “Al-Dahek Al-Baki”.

Fans are awaiting further updates on her health, wishing her a speedy recovery and hoping she will soon return to the set and resume her artistic activities.