Doctor Food Faces Ex-Wife Shorouq Following His Arrest in Lebanon

The case of Lebanese content creator George Hanna Deeb, widely known as “Doctor Food,” has taken a new turn following his arrest at his home in the town of Rahbeh, Akkar. According to the Internal Security Forces, he was detained on the basis of two arrest warrants related to a narcotics case.





His arrest coincided with new developments in a complaint filed by his ex-wife, Shorouq Sunshine, who has accused him of physical assault, abuse, seizing her money and jewelry, and stealing her identification documents.



According to information published by Fuchsia, citing legal sources, Doctor Food and Shorouq were brought face-to-face at the Jounieh Judicial Detachment. Both parties stood by their statements and positions in the case. The sources indicated that he is likely to remain in custody over this case in the coming period.



The controversy escalated after videos circulated on social media allegedly documenting assaults against Shorouq, including one filmed in Turkey and another recorded on her birthday, sparking widespread debate among followers.



In a separate case, a judicial source told Al Jadeed that Doctor Food is expected to benefit from the General Amnesty Law in the narcotics case, as he is classified as a “non-repeat offender.” He is set to be referred to the Mount Lebanon Appellate Public Prosecutor’s Office, while the final decision remains with the judiciary.