Salman Khan Supports His Longtime Body Double After Heart Surgery

According to Indian media reports, Kazi felt unwell while at his home on August 6 and later underwent medical tests that led doctors to perform the procedure. Salman Khan reportedly followed up on his condition and ensured he received the necessary medical care.

Kazi’s manager revealed that Salman Khan immediately responded after learning about the health issue, stressing that their relationship goes beyond professional work, as the actor considers him like a younger brother.

The manager also denied reports claiming that Kazi suffered a heart attack on a film set, clarifying that the health issue began at home and that he underwent examinations before the surgery.

Kazi’s condition is now stable, and he is expected to take a short period of rest before returning to work.

Parvez Kazi has worked as Salman Khan’s body double for years, appearing in several of his major films, including “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “Race 3,” “Bharat,” “Dabangg 3,” and “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.”

Known for his striking resemblance to Salman Khan, Kazi has become a familiar face among Bollywood fans, especially through his appearances alongside the superstar on various film sets.