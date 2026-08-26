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“Art Took Away My Soul and Health”... Dalia Mubarak Announces Retirement
“Art Took Away My Soul and Health”... Dalia Mubarak Announces Retirement
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“Art Took Away My Soul and Health”... Dalia Mubarak Announces Retirement

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-26 | 03:14
“Art Took Away My Soul and Health”... Dalia Mubarak Announces Retirement
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Aljadeed
“Art Took Away My Soul and Health”... Dalia Mubarak Announces Retirement

Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak has surprised her fans by officially announcing her retirement from the music industry, confirming that her appearance on “The Voice Kids” and one final project featuring several young talents from the show will mark the end of her artistic career.

Mubarak revealed her decision through a series of Instagram Stories, writing: “I am announcing my retirement from music. My final artistic project will be with my children and loved ones Karma, Lili and Qais from The Voice Kids. After that, I will officially retire.”

She thanked everyone who had supported her since the beginning of her career, explaining that the pressures of working in the entertainment industry had deeply affected her psychological and physical well-being.

“Art took so much of my soul, my health and my humanity,” she said, adding that she was no longer able to give more or continue her career.

Mubarak also addressed her fans in an emotional message, expressing her love and sadness over the decision. “Dalia’s fans are my family. I love you, and it breaks my heart to announce this news, but believe me, I can no longer continue,” she wrote.

The announcement came as a surprise, particularly because Mubarak had previously said that “The Voice Kids” helped her regain her passion and self-confidence after she had considered stepping away from music.

Mubarak appeared as a coach on the latest season of the talent show alongside Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry and Syrian artist Al Shami. 

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