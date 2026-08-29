Ahmed El Sakka Breaks His Silence on Marriage Rumors

Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka and his ex-wife, media personality Maha El Saghir, became the focus of social media attention after claims emerged that El Sakka was preparing to marry an Arab businesswoman. At the same time, separate rumors alleged that his ex-wife was romantically involved with an Egyptian businessman.





In an exclusive statement to Al Arabiya.net, El Sakka firmly denied the marriage reports, stressing that the circulating claims were completely unfounded. He also expressed frustration over stories concerning his private life being published without relying on credible sources.



The Egyptian actor revealed that he is currently focused on filming his new movie, Hiroshima, and is not considering any personal steps at this stage. He explained that he usually ignores inaccurate reports, but the growing number of rumors and their widespread circulation prompted him to break his silence and put an end to the speculation once and for all.