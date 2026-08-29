News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ahmed El Sakka Breaks His Silence on Marriage Rumors
Ahmed El Sakka Breaks His Silence on Marriage Rumors
A-
A+

Ahmed El Sakka Breaks His Silence on Marriage Rumors

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-08-29 | 05:17
Ahmed El Sakka Breaks His Silence on Marriage Rumors
Back to top
Aljadeed
Ahmed El Sakka Breaks His Silence on Marriage Rumors

Egyptian actor Ahmed El Sakka and his ex-wife, media personality Maha El Saghir, became the focus of social media attention after claims emerged that El Sakka was preparing to marry an Arab businesswoman. At the same time, separate rumors alleged that his ex-wife was romantically involved with an Egyptian businessman.


In an exclusive statement to Al Arabiya.net, El Sakka firmly denied the marriage reports, stressing that the circulating claims were completely unfounded. He also expressed frustration over stories concerning his private life being published without relying on credible sources.

The Egyptian actor revealed that he is currently focused on filming his new movie, Hiroshima, and is not considering any personal steps at this stage. He explained that he usually ignores inaccurate reports, but the growing number of rumors and their widespread circulation prompted him to break his silence and put an end to the speculation once and for all.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Faya Younan Surprises Fans and Announces Her Engagement… Here’s Who Her Fiancé Is
05:47

Faya Younan Surprises Fans and Announces Her Engagement… Here’s Who Her Fiancé Is

Syrian singer Faya Younan surprised her fans by officially announcing her engagement to Iraqi photographer and filmmaker Sargon Hormuz Bahram, following a love story that the couple preferred to keep away from the spotlight.

05:47

Faya Younan Surprises Fans and Announces Her Engagement… Here’s Who Her Fiancé Is

Syrian singer Faya Younan surprised her fans by officially announcing her engagement to Iraqi photographer and filmmaker Sargon Hormuz Bahram, following a love story that the couple preferred to keep away from the spotlight.

Amal Maher Breaks Her Silence on Retirement Rumors
05:45

Amal Maher Breaks Her Silence on Retirement Rumors

Egyptian singer Amal Maher has put an end to the recent speculation surrounding her alleged retirement from singing, following widespread social media reports claiming that she had permanently stepped away from the music industry.

05:45

Amal Maher Breaks Her Silence on Retirement Rumors

Egyptian singer Amal Maher has put an end to the recent speculation surrounding her alleged retirement from singing, following widespread social media reports claiming that she had permanently stepped away from the music industry.

Crown Prince Al Hussein Shares Heartwarming Mosque Visit With Princess Iman
10:22

Crown Prince Al Hussein Shares Heartwarming Mosque Visit With Princess Iman

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II shared heartwarming family moments with his daughter, Princess Iman, during a visit to a mosque, offering followers a glimpse of his life as a father away from official duties and royal protocol.

10:22

Crown Prince Al Hussein Shares Heartwarming Mosque Visit With Princess Iman

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II shared heartwarming family moments with his daughter, Princess Iman, during a visit to a mosque, offering followers a glimpse of his life as a father away from official duties and royal protocol.

Recommended for you
Faya Younan Surprises Fans and Announces Her Engagement… Here’s Who Her Fiancé Is
05:47
Amal Maher Breaks Her Silence on Retirement Rumors
05:45
Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency Mid-Flight.. What Happened to the Passengers?
11:04
Crown Prince Al Hussein Shares Heartwarming Mosque Visit With Princess Iman
10:22

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026