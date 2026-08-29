Amal Maher Breaks Her Silence on Retirement Rumors

Egyptian singer Amal Maher has put an end to the recent speculation surrounding her alleged retirement from singing, following widespread social media reports claiming that she had permanently stepped away from the music industry.





Maher personally addressed the circulating reports by posting a message on her official Instagram Stories, confirming that the retirement rumors were false and that she would continue her artistic journey alongside her fans.



“False and untrue reports. I have not retired from music, and I will continue with you and because of you. I love my fans and send them my warmest greetings,” she wrote.



Her response came after the rumor spread rapidly, prompting many followers to question whether she had truly decided to retire and what the future held for her career.



In clear terms, Maher stressed that she had made no decision to stop singing and reaffirmed her commitment to her fans and to continuing her artistic activities in the coming period.



Her message also carried a personal note to her followers, as she expressed her love and gratitude for their continued support in an effort to reassure them following the concern caused by the circulating reports.



Fans quickly reacted to her statement, expressing their relief and happiness that she had denied the retirement rumor and urging her to release new music in the near future.



Amal Maher is widely regarded as one of the most prominent voices in Egypt and the Arab world. Throughout her career, she has built a large fan base through a collection of songs that have firmly established her presence in the music industry.



With her direct denial, Maher has put an end to speculation surrounding her retirement, as fans eagerly await details of her upcoming musical projects.