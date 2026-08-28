Crown Prince Al Hussein Shares Heartwarming Mosque Visit With Princess Iman

Prince Al Hussein posted two photos and a short video from the visit on his Instagram account. In one of the images, Princess Iman was seen sitting on her father’s lap inside the mosque while he helped her put on her shoes.

The father-daughter moment quickly drew attention, as the young princess smiled at her father and gently touched his face in an affectionate gesture that sparked warm reactions from followers.

In another photo, Princess Iman was seen walking between her father and the mosque’s imam as they left, holding both of their hands in a spontaneous family moment that was widely praised on social media.

The Crown Prince accompanied the post with a prayer for the family’s children, writing: “We ask God to protect our children and raise them with goodness, love and faith.”

The post received widespread interaction from followers, many of whom praised the close bond between Prince Al Hussein and his daughter, as well as the simplicity and warmth of the moments he chose to share.

The appearance is part of a series of family moments the Jordanian Crown Prince occasionally shares with Princess Iman, revealing a more personal side of his life as a father away from his official responsibilities.

Earlier this month, on August 3, Prince Al Hussein celebrated his daughter’s second birthday by sharing a new photo of her along with a heartfelt message.

He wrote: “I pray to Almighty God to bless her upbringing and grant her health and well-being... Happy birthday to my beloved Iman.”

In the photo, Princess Iman appeared smiling naturally while wearing white clothes and a colorful children’s necklace, as she sat in front of bookshelves in what appeared to be a space designed for reading and play.

Her latest appearance at the mosque with her father has once again captured public attention, with the tender father-daughter moments becoming the highlight of the post.