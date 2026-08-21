Hezbollah says new US sanctions ‘will not deter’ fight against Israel

Hezbollah on Thursday rejected new US sanctions and accusations that the Lebanese reisstance group operates under the control of Iran’s Quds Force, calling the move part of Washington’s longstanding campaign to pressure the resistance and weaken Lebanon.



In a statement responding to the US Treasury and State Departments, Hezbollah said the decision to reimpose sanctions was "another link in the chain" of successive US administrations’ policies targeting "the resistance, its community, its environment, and its supporters" through political, financial and security pressure.



Hezbollah said the measures ultimately serve ‘Israel’ by seeking to "protect the security of the Israeli enemy, consolidate its occupation of southern Lebanon, and pave the way for its expansionist projects and ambitions in the region."



The Lebanese resistance group accused Washington of treating Lebanon from a "position of guardianship," arguing that instead of pressuring ‘Israel’ to withdraw from southern Lebanon and halt its attacks, the US administration was "besieging the Lebanese people and working to strip Lebanon of all its sources of strength."



It also warned that the US policy sought to fuel internal divisions and redirect Lebanon’s confrontation away from the Israeli enemy.



Rejecting questions over its Lebanese identity, Hezbollah said it does not "need anyone to validate its Lebanese identity and patriotism," pointing to the sacrifices of its fighters and its history of confronting occupation and defending Lebanon’s territory and sovereignty.





The group also defended its relationship with Iran, saying: "Our close and fraternal relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one we cherish and are proud of."



It credited the Islamic Republic with supporting Lebanon during crises, helping liberate its territory and contributing to reconstruction following the 2006 Israeli war.



Hezbollah further denounced Washington’s record of military interventions and support for ‘Israel’, saying the US administration had "no moral or legal authority" to determine who is patriotic or to "appoint itself as the judge of the world and its peoples."





It described Washington as "the mother of terror in the world," citing US wars and interventions from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as its support for ‘Israel’ amid the Gaza war and its attacks on Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iran.





Hezbollah vowed that the sanctions would not alter its position, stressing that "all these unjust sanctions and classifications will not deter us from adhering to the option of resistance" or Lebanon’s right to defend its land, sovereignty and resources.





"Resistance was, is and will remain an integral part of Lebanon’s history, present and future," the statement concluded