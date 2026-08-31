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Arab & International

Trump: Iran Is Dead

2026-08-31 | 08:00
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Trump: Iran Is Dead
Trump: Iran Is Dead

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Iran is officially a failed nation. It is dead! It has no Navy, no Air Force, no currency, and it is not paying its soldiers or police. Inflation has reached 300%, and its leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country.

The only thing it has is fake news from the United States, a willingness to kill its protesters (with the death toll now exceeding 100,000 people. They must be tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity!), and a good line of ‘bullshit.’”

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Trump: Iran Is Dead

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#Iran #DonaldTrump #Trump #IranCrisis #IranProtests #Tehran #UnitedStates #Inflation #MiddleEast

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