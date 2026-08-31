Trump: Iran Is Dead

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Iran is officially a failed nation. It is dead! It has no Navy, no Air Force, no currency, and it is not paying its soldiers or police. Inflation has reached 300%, and its leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country.



The only thing it has is fake news from the United States, a willingness to kill its protesters (with the death toll now exceeding 100,000 people. They must be tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity!), and a good line of ‘bullshit.’”