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Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter’s Final Hours Revealed.. Her Father Shares Her Last Wish
Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter’s Final Hours Revealed.. Her Father Shares Her Last Wish
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Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter’s Final Hours Revealed.. Her Father Shares Her Last Wish

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-01 | 03:24
Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter’s Final Hours Revealed.. Her Father Shares Her Last Wish
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Naglaa Fathy’s Daughter’s Final Hours Revealed.. Her Father Shares Her Last Wish

Actor Seif Abu El Naga has revealed emotional details about the final days of his daughter Yasmine, the only daughter of Egyptian actress Naglaa Fathy, who passed away following a deterioration in her health and a heart-related medical crisis.

During a phone interview with the TV program “Tafaseel,” Abu El Naga said that Yasmine began feeling unwell around five days before her death. Naglaa Fathy contacted him to inform him about their daughter’s condition, prompting him to rush to her side.

He recalled their final moments together, saying that he was able to see Yasmine before she passed away, hug her, and kiss her forehead and hands.

Abu El Naga also revealed that Yasmine had lived with a rare congenital heart defect since birth. She had previously undergone a complex heart surgery, which was successful.

According to her father, Yasmine’s health deteriorated more recently following a medical procedure that he said placed significant strain on her heart.

He also shared his daughter’s final wishes, revealing that she had always worried about him and often avoided telling him how unwell she was because she did not want him to worry.

Yasmine asked her father to take care of himself and also expressed her wish to be buried alongside her grandmother and aunt.

Speaking about Naglaa Fathy following the loss of her only daughter, Abu El Naga said the actress was trying to remain strong despite the devastating circumstances, adding that the emotional impact becomes particularly difficult when she returns home and faces her daughter’s absence.

Yasmine Abu El Naga’s funeral was held on Monday, August 31, following noon prayers at Omar Ibn Abdulaziz Mosque. Naglaa Fathy appeared deeply emotional as she bid farewell to her only daughter, while several Egyptian celebrities attended the funeral to support the grieving family.

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