Syrian Culture Ministry Denies Rumors, Confirms Assala Nasri’s Damascus Concert

Titled “The Return of Assala,” the concert is scheduled to take place at Al-Fayhaa Hall in the Syrian capital on September 17, 2026, and will be organized and supervised by Ugar Events.

In its official statement, the Ministry praised Assala’s stance toward Syria over the years, highlighting her support for the Syrian people and her humanitarian positions.

The announcement came as Ugar Events revealed that tickets for the concert are close to selling out, following strong demand from fans across different ticket categories through the Evento application.

According to the organizers, the heavy demand temporarily caused significant pressure on the booking platform before the issue was resolved.

The company also confirmed that the concert will include several surprises that are expected to be announced gradually ahead of the event.