Iraqi TikToker Naro Sentenced to 100 Days in Prison Over “Low-Quality Content”

The ruling came after Iraq’s “Low-Quality Content” Committee at the Ministry of Interior initiated legal action against Naro. The committee said in a brief statement that the case had been referred to the relevant judicial authorities before the court issued its decision to imprison her for 100 days.

The case began several weeks before the ruling was announced. On July 24, 2026, an informed source reported that the Karkh Court, which handles publishing and media-related cases, had issued a summons requiring Naro to appear and complete the necessary legal procedures.

The action was reportedly linked to content authorities considered to be in violation of public decency and morals.

However, the official statement did not reveal the exact nature of the videos or posts that formed the basis of the case, and did not provide further details about the specific content involved. Local reports said the ruling came as part of ongoing measures by Iraqi authorities targeting what they describe as “low-quality content” on social media.

Following the verdict, Naro’s friend and fellow content creator Tala Safwan expressed shock and confusion over the decision.

She wrote on social media that she did not know what to say and felt unable to act, calling on her followers to stand by Naro during this period and stressing that she needed their support more than ever.

The ruling sparked widespread debate across social media platforms, with some users expressing solidarity with Naro while others supported the legal measures being taken against content that authorities consider inappropriate.

Naro herself has not yet issued a direct public statement regarding the ruling or revealed what legal steps she may take next.

Iraqi media network 964 also confirmed that the sentence amounts to three months and ten days, or a total of 100 days in prison.