Hezbollah Bloc: We Condemn the Israeli Airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airport in Idlib

The bloc said in a statement: “The occupying Zionist enemy continues to hide behind the Framework Agreement with the Lebanese authorities to perpetrate its described crimes against the south and its people,” citing “mass killing, destruction and demolition of residential neighborhoods, the razing of villages and roads, and the theft of centuries-old olive trees.”

It accused the authorities of “persisting in their concessionary, submissive and capitulatory conduct, and failing to carry out even their most basic political, sovereign and diplomatic duties,” arguing that “this encourages Israel to persist in its massacres and commit what it described as crimes of genocide, as happened last week in the towns of Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani, where eleven men and women were killed, six of them from one family: Ali al-Hajj Hassan, his wife Zeinab Nassereddine, and their four children.”

While strongly condemning what it described as “the Zionist persistence in violating people’s lives and turning the villages and towns of the south into areas unfit for life,” the bloc expressed its “strong dismay at the authorities’ insistence on their negotiating approach,” arguing that it “has failed to achieve any of the objectives and conditions they had set to justify their involvement in what it described as the ‘agreement of shame,’ foremost among them halting the killing and acts of aggression and securing Israel’s withdrawal.”

The bloc said that “the approach and conduct of those in power encourage the enemy to continue its occupation of Lebanon and practice brutality and extermination aimed at extinguishing life in its southern cities and villages,” arguing that “this is taking place with the approval and support of the criminal U.S. administration,” according to the statement.

Accordingly, the bloc renewed its call on the authorities to declare the “Framework Agreement” dead and withdraw from the negotiations and rounds that it described as “disgraceful.”

The bloc also condemned “the Israeli aggression against Syria that targeted Abu al-Duhur Airport in Idlib,” arguing that it represents “another manifestation of the open Zionist violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian state.”

On the Palestinian issue, the bloc addressed the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza and their systematic expansion into the West Bank, particularly through intensified settlement activity, expressing its “strong condemnation of what it described as ‘unrestrained Zionist aggression, the international silence surrounding it, and the devastating Arab abandonment.’”

On domestic economic and social affairs, the bloc expressed its “deep concern over the widespread proliferation of corruption and its transformation into a system of quota-sharing over spoils affecting various sectors, amid what it described as the government’s failure to fulfill its duties and the judiciary’s failure to undertake the responsibilities entrusted to it.”

It also pointed to the declining role of the judiciary and the credibility of the procedures it adopts, arguing that this is raising concerns among the Lebanese public over the course of justice in the country.