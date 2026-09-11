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Death Penalty or Prison? Court of Cassation to Decide Sara Khalifa’s Fate in Two Cases
Death Penalty or Prison? Court of Cassation to Decide Sara Khalifa’s Fate in Two Cases
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Death Penalty or Prison? Court of Cassation to Decide Sara Khalifa’s Fate in Two Cases

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-11 | 04:05
Death Penalty or Prison? Court of Cassation to Decide Sara Khalifa’s Fate in Two Cases
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Death Penalty or Prison? Court of Cassation to Decide Sara Khalifa’s Fate in Two Cases

Egyptian media personality and producer Sara Khalifa is facing a decisive legal stage after receiving a death sentence in the so-called “major drug case,” alongside a separate three-year prison sentence in a case involving the indecent assault of a young man.

Legal expert Dr. Mohamed Abdullah told Erem News that Khalifa’s fate now depends on the Court of Cassation’s ruling on her appeal against the death sentence.

If the appeal is accepted and the death sentence is reduced to life imprisonment or 15 years of rigorous imprisonment, Khalifa would be required to serve the combined penalties imposed in both cases.

However, if the appeal is rejected and the death sentence is upheld, the ruling will become final and enforceable. In that case, only the harsher penalty—the death sentence—would be carried out, without implementing the separate three-year prison term.

A security source at Egypt’s Ministry of Interior explained that several legal and administrative procedures must be completed before any execution can take place. Khalifa would remain in prison under a prosecution order until all required documents and official approvals are finalized.

Her relatives would be allowed to visit her on the day of the execution under specific regulations. She would also be permitted to perform religious rituals and meet with a religious representative.

The sentence would be carried out in a designated area inside the prison, in the presence of a public prosecutor, the prison warden, a specialized doctor and Khalifa’s lawyer, following a written request from the prosecutor general.

Before the execution, the prosecutor would read the verdict and charges against her, while any final statement she wishes to make would be officially recorded. A doctor would then confirm and document the time of death.

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