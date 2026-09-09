Evening News Introduction 09-09-2026

One eye on the bleeding wound of the South, and another on soldiers stripped of their rights.

And two tears over a scene that was perhaps even more painful today, as members of the military saw their future reflected in their past — a reality laid bare by what happened at Riad El-Solh.

At the doors of the Grand Serail, soldiers on duty stood in formation, preventing veterans from advancing and crossing the barriers. But the outcry came in the form of a fiery tire-burning protest, demanding the right to amend pensions that have lost their purchasing power and been eroded by soaring prices and the rising cost of living.

Following a pledge from the Grand Serail and the Finance Ministry to include the issue of retired military personnel as an item in the budget, the protest — which moved between Beirut, the North and the Bekaa — was suspended, like a pause in a battle, paving the way for another round should the demands remain unmet.

And while their demands are legitimate, what they receive with the right hand could be taken away with the left, particularly as the budget has distanced itself from collecting the state and treasury’s due revenues from quarries, sand pits, coastal and riverine properties, and the broader fight against corruption. Instead, it has looked to increase taxes to improve salaries.

What affects retired soldiers is also affecting the wider segment of Lebanese citizens.

While the government was busy drafting its budget, the presidency focused on security, bringing together the army command and the heads of the security agencies. The priority was to prevent any security vacuum in the south, so that it would not become a pretext for Israeli attacks or a threat to national sovereignty.

The emphasis was that strengthening the security presence in Nabatieh is linked to the Lebanese state’s commitments and its negotiating position, based on the principle that the security of Nabatieh and areas not under Israeli is an inseparable part of Lebanon’s security as a whole.

As for the hotlines activated in recent hours to shield Nabatieh, Al Jadeed has learned that strengthening the Lebanese Army’s presence north of the Litani has not only reassured residents, but has also created a barrier against Israel’s plans to expand beyond the northern Litani toward the Zahrani area.

However, it must be taken into account that a military deployment does not rule out the possibility of Israel targeting any area whenever it decides to do so, according to security sources who spoke to Al Jadeed.

Containing the escalation on the ground resulted from a series of diplomatic contacts led by Saudi Arabia, a key player in connecting Lebanese and U.S. channels. These efforts led to a reduction in the intensity of the escalation through U.S. pressure on Israel.

According to U.S. sources, the Lebanese file featured prominently in discussions between Riyadh and Washington over the past few days, with the Saudi effort focused on supporting the Lebanese state’s demands for a lasting solution to the current situation.

Just as diplomacy helped prevent further escalation, the Lebanese Army, through documented footage, conducted a review of the missions it has carried out — whether preventing the presence of armed groups and unauthorized activities in accordance with Lebanese law, or confiscating rocket and drone launchers and other related combat equipment.

Alongside the operational measures taken by military units, including steps to facilitate the safe return of residents, the Lebanese Army stressed that ending attacks and violations is the key factor in enabling the army to complete its deployment and carry out its missions in accordance with the framework agreement.

All that remains for the army is to carry out its mission.