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“I Became Ill Because of You”.. Reham Saeed Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis in Angry Message
“I Became Ill Because of You”.. Reham Saeed Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis in Angry Message
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“I Became Ill Because of You”.. Reham Saeed Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis in Angry Message

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-11 | 04:12
“I Became Ill Because of You”.. Reham Saeed Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis in Angry Message
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Aljadeed
“I Became Ill Because of You”.. Reham Saeed Reveals Diabetes Diagnosis in Angry Message

Egyptian media personality Reham Saeed has revealed that she has been diagnosed with diabetes after sharing her medical test results with followers on social media.

Saeed said she was going through a difficult physical and emotional period, linking her health struggles to years of pressure and repeated personal and professional crises.

She addressed those she accused of harming her, spreading false claims about her and affecting her career, writing: “To anyone who ever upset me, stopped me from working, deprived me of my livelihood or falsely wrote a single word about me: relax, I am ill now, and I became ill because of you.”

The Egyptian presenter also spoke about the injustice and emotional distress she said she had experienced over the years, claiming that she repeatedly found herself in conflicts without understanding the reasons behind them.

“Thank you for every moment of injustice and heartbreak I experienced, and every battle I was dragged into for no reason. My only fault was my success and limitless generosity toward everyone. I have diabetes now,” she added.

Saeed concluded her message by saying: “God is sufficient for me, and He is the best disposer of affairs against anyone who opposed or harmed me without reason.”

Her announcement sparked widespread reactions from followers, many of whom wished her a speedy recovery and expressed their support during her health crisis.

 
 
 

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