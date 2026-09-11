“May you Carry Your Child Next”.. Cyrine Abdel Nour Shares a Throwback Photo of Nader Al Atat

Cyrine posted the picture on Instagram with a spontaneous message addressed to Al Atat and his wife, Jana. She wrote: “I went back through the archives and found this photo of you carrying my son Cristiano. Hopefully, I will soon post a picture of myself carrying your son or daughter with the beautiful Jana, my friend.”

Al Atat responded warmly, praising Cristiano and wishing Cyrine’s family continued happiness. He wrote: “May God protect the one who created him. He has become the sweetest and most lovable young man. May God protect him and his sister, and may you and Farid always be there for them and celebrate their happiness. You are dear to my heart and my precious sister, Cyrine.”

The affectionate exchange attracted attention from followers, who praised the close friendship between the two stars and joined Cyrine in wishing Al Atat and Jana a happy family life.

Cyrine had recently caught attention while attending the wedding of Nader Al Atat and Jana, where she appeared among the guests celebrating the couple’s special occasion.