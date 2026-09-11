Mockery of Mahmoud Abdel Moghni Sparks Backlash as Egyptian Stars Rally Behind Him

The dispute began when film critic Tarek El Shennawy appeared on content creator Mohamed Taher’s YouTube show. During the interview, El Shennawy said that Abdel Moghni views himself as a popular star but argued that he is not a major box-office draw. He also noted that some of the actor’s leading roles had failed to achieve the expected commercial success.

Following the remarks, Taher posted a video mocking Abdel Moghni’s talent and celebrity status. The clip triggered widespread criticism, with many actors and fans saying that the approach was unfair and disrespectful to Abdel Moghni’s long career and diverse performances.

As the backlash intensified, Taher deleted the video and issued an apology to the actor and his fans.

Several Egyptian stars subsequently expressed their support for Abdel Moghni. Mohamed Emam shared a photograph of them together and described him as a “star among stars,” adding that he had enjoyed every moment of working alongside him.

Singer and actor Hamada Helal also defended Abdel Moghni, calling him a “versatile artist” capable of performing dramatic, comedic, action and working-class roles. Mohamed Gomaa, director Mohamed El Adl and Hassan El Raddad also praised his talent and said he adds value to every production.

Abdel Moghni avoided directly confronting his critics and instead responded with a sarcastic Facebook post, writing: “Every skilled chef swears by his own recipe.”

The actor has appeared in several notable films and television productions, including Abboud Ala El Hedoud, Khalti Faransa, Malaki Alexandria and The Island. He is currently involved in Shams El Zanaty: The Beginning, starring Mohamed Emam.