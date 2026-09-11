Sherry Adel Makes First Appearance After Car Accident: “I’m Perfectly Fine”

Her appearance reassured attendees and fans as she accepted an award and confirmed that she was in good health, saying: “I’m perfectly fine.”

The actress was involved in the accident in the Ras Ghareb area while travelling to Hurghada to participate in the festival, where she was scheduled to be honoured for her artistic career.

A police patrol arrived at the scene, completed the required procedures and checked on her condition. Adel then continued her journey and attended the opening ceremony as planned.

Following the accident, she reassured fans through a post on her official Facebook account, writing: “God has decreed, and what He wills happens. Thank God, I am fine. Thank you to everyone who has been trying to call and check on me.”

She also thanked the Red Sea Security Directorate, the Red Sea Governorate, police officers and road security personnel for their swift response, securing the accident site and ensuring her safe arrival at the festival.

The opening ceremony was attended by several prominent stars, including Elham Shahin, Bayoumi Fouad, Nesreen Tafesh, Donia Abdel Aziz and Mirna Walid, as well as festival president Mohamed El Basousy.

The festival’s fourth edition features several film competitions, including the official feature-film contest, with nine films from Arab and international filmmakers.