Evening News Introduction 08-09-2026

U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa has completed his final spiritual stop in Hazmieh, continuing his “tour” of religious authorities with a meeting with Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Deputy President of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council.

It is not the first time that Awkar has opened its doors to the Shiite community’s central religious authority, but this visit carries particular significance given the sensitive circumstances surrounding it and the situation in Lebanon, whether in terms of the negotiating process or the pressure on the ground.

The visit also broadens the scope of U.S. engagement with the Shiite community, with direct signals reflected in Issa’s remarks that the United States is concerned about the concerns of the Shiite community, wants what is in its best interest, and seeks the return of residents to the south.

The hour-long meeting focused on listening and exchanging positions. Sheikh Al-Khatib “led the prayer for rain” for a fair and balanced U.S. role in addressing the crisis, rejected accusations of terrorism against the Shiite community, and stressed that weapons are not a luxury but a consequence of .

He conveyed a message to the U.S. ambassador: the Shiite community is ready to address this issue once guarantees and protection for its future and fate are secured.

The exchange of views was marked by frankness. Issa expressed readiness to negotiate with Hezbollah through the state, while at the same time taking a swipe at the party by questioning how an outcome could be reached with part of the Shiite community that does not understand that its interests lie in recognizing its responsibilities.

“No new war in Lebanon,” Issa concluded after the visit. But the war is already ongoing, even if from one side.

Amid continued Israeli attacks on the south and preparations for the Paris meeting, the “two generals” met in Baabda.

At the same time, and amid the psychological warfare that began following the announcement of Ali Al-Taher’s death, with claims that Israel is moving toward occupying the city of Nabatieh, military sources told Al Jadeed that the Lebanese Army has an existing military barracks in the city. To reassure residents, the army conducted foot and vehicle patrols there today.

According to the same sources, strengthening the army’s presence in the area received the approval of the three presidents, alongside a U.S. green light for the army to maintain its positions in order to keep Nabatieh out of the conflict.

The sources added that, despite these measures, the army has so far received no guarantees that the escalation will stop, particularly given that Israel cannot be trusted.

The administrative capital of Jabal Amel has taken center stage in the events. From there came a call by its Imam, Sheikh Abdul Hussein Sadiq, stressing that the city’s residents would not hesitate to defend it.

At the same time, he called on human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as local and international media, to visit Nabatieh accompanied by the Lebanese Army, in order to verify that the city is free of any tunnels or military infrastructure.

The south, and Lebanon with it, is living the moment minute by minute.

And until the clouds clear over Rome, Israel today faced a “European jolt” — one coming from eleven countries that imposed a trade ban on products from Israeli settlements and approved a comprehensive sanctions regime against companies and individuals involved in expanding settlements, with the aim of eliminating the two-state solution, occupying the West Bank and forcibly displacing Palestinians.

So, will the European slap on Israel’s “right-wing” cheek teach a lesson?