New US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the Middle East

The US military announced on Thursday that a new aircraft carrier had arrived in the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, whose sailors’ conditions after a months-long deployment drew criticism of President Donald Trump’s administration amid the war on Iran, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).



“The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Middle East as part of a scheduled deployment after arriving in the US Central Command area of operations,” CENTCOM said in a statement on X.