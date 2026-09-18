Turkish cultural and artistic institutions announced her death on Thursday, September 17, 2026, following a deterioration in her health. Turkish media reported that she had been receiving treatment for stage-four brain cancer.

Born in Adana in 1945, Tuncer began her professional theater career in 1968 before moving into cinema, television, radio, voice acting and academic teaching.

Throughout her career, she received several awards for her film performances and also worked behind the scenes in directing, production and artistic management.

Despite her extensive body of work, Tuncer remained best known among Arab viewers as Arsen Hanım in “Aşk-ı Memnu,” with fans revisiting her memorable scenes following news of her death.