Aoun: Lebanon Seeks Security Deal With Israel, Hezbollah Disarmament Without Confrontation



Speaking ahead of his departure to France on Wednesday, President said Lebanon wanted a new force, European or otherwise, to prevent a security vacuum after UN peacekeepers leave south Lebanon when their mandate expires at the end of the year.



He called on the United States, European Union and Arab countries to support Lebanon's military as it deploys across the south.





"What matters is that there is no vacuum," Aoun told AFP on Tuesday. He added that any new force for Lebanon's south, part of which is occupied by Israel, would be "temporary until the (Lebanese) army can deploy".





"Whatever the nature of this force, that poses no problem for me: European, non-European, American, another United Nations force, Asian, or even a mix of European, Arab and Asian forces," Aoun said.





Aoun also said he wants a security agreement with Israel "primarily to end the state of hostility and the deployment of the army on the border. This could be a prelude to a later peace agreement, but we cannot jump directly to a peace agreement".



"We have no choice but negotiations, because the alternative is war, which would be very costly for us," Aoun added.



"Our Arab and European partners, as well as the United States and our friends, must share with us the responsibility of supporting the army and strengthening the Lebanese state," he said.



Aoun reiterated Lebanon was determined to disarm the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, saying the decision was "neither negotiable nor open to discussion".



However, he said, "the objective is not a confrontation... We are determined to resolve this issue peacefully.



"This is not about building a state at the cost of a bloody conflict... or a new civil war."



