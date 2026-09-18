In a video shared by TV host Nishan on Instagram, El Sokary said: “I never said it was love. Don’t put words in my mouth. I said there is something real, which could be friendship or chemistry. The chemistry between El Awady and me is 20 out of 10.”

Her remarks came after comments she made during a panel discussion with El Awady at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai sparked widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship.

A source close to El Awady also denied the existence of a romantic relationship, explaining that the two actors share a friendship and strong on-screen chemistry.

El Sokary and El Awady are preparing to work together for the third time in the series “Sultan El Deeb,” scheduled to air during Ramadan 2027, following their previous collaborations in “Fahd El Batal” and “Ali Clay.”