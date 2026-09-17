Preparatory Meeting for the Lebanese Army Support Conference Kicks Off in Paris.. What Will It Include?

Al Jadeed’s correspondent in Paris had reported that “the technical meetings will be held at Les Invalides and will bring together a large number of specialized military officers.”

She noted that “Lebanon’s demands at this stage are focused on ensuring that assistance provided to the Lebanese Army is proportionate to the missions it is being asked to carry out.”

She added that “there is no direct material or financial assistance at this stage. Work is instead underway to establish a framework for implementing the Lebanese Army’s deployment, extending state authority across the entire Lebanese territory, and providing assistance accordingly.”