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Karess Bashar Shines at the 2026 Arab Media Summit
Karess Bashar Shines at the 2026 Arab Media Summit
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Karess Bashar Shines at the 2026 Arab Media Summit

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-17 | 06:50
Karess Bashar Shines at the 2026 Arab Media Summit
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Karess Bashar Shines at the 2026 Arab Media Summit

Syrian actress karis Bashar took part in the 2026 Arab Media Summit in Dubai, where she revealed her position on venturing into television presenting, following in the footsteps of several of her fellow actors.


Bashar confirmed that she has never considered moving into presenting or taking on the role of a TV host. She explained that media work is fundamentally different from acting and requires specific skills, as well as extensive research and preparation.

She added that she cannot see herself working outside the arts and acting and does not believe she possesses the necessary skills to host television programs. Conducting interviews and engaging with unfamiliar guests require intensive preparation and in-depth research, despite some overlap between media and acting.

karis Bashar also criticized the repetitive nature of some modern podcasts, arguing that many approach the experience superficially and follow the same formula by focusing on guests’ hardships and painful stories without offering a fresh or distinctive perspective.

The 2026 Arab Media Summit brings together prominent artists, media professionals, and public figures to discuss the rapid changes reshaping media and content creation amid the widespread growth of digital platforms and social media.

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