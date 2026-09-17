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Assala Nasri Reclaims Her Father’s Oud After 13 Years
Assala Nasri Reclaims Her Father’s Oud After 13 Years
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Assala Nasri Reclaims Her Father’s Oud After 13 Years

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-17 | 06:55
Assala Nasri Reclaims Her Father’s Oud After 13 Years
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Assala Nasri Reclaims Her Father’s Oud After 13 Years

In a poignant moment filled with music and nostalgia, Syrian singer Assala Nasri reclaimed the oud that once belonged to her late father, renowned musician Mustafa Nasri. The instrument had been preserved for nearly 13 years at an antiques and oriental collectibles shop in Old Damascus.



The deeply emotional reunion coincided with Assala’s return to Syria to perform her highly anticipated concert in the capital.

Throughout those years, the oud remained in the care of the owner of Al-Bashaer Oriental Antiques shop, who chose to preserve it rather than sell it despite its monetary value. His decision reflected his appreciation for the memory of Mustafa Nasri and his belief that the instrument carried sentimental significance far beyond its worth as a musical artifact.

Following Assala’s arrival in Damascus, the long-awaited moment finally came. The oud was handed over to her on the second day of her stay in the Syrian capital, in a scene documented by the shop and shared on its Instagram account.

The video showed Assala carefully examining the instrument during an emotional family gathering attended by her son Khaled Al-Dhahabi, her husband Faeq Hassan, her mother, and several relatives and close friends.

The oud was more than a musical instrument being returned to its rightful owner. It appeared to carry a piece of Assala’s family history and memories of her father, who played a pivotal role in her artistic upbringing and early relationship with music and singing.

Its return after so many years therefore held profound emotional significance, particularly as it coincided with Assala’s return to Damascus following a lengthy absence.

The video shared by the shop also revealed additional details that made the occasion even more special. A handwritten Arabic dedication addressed to Mustafa Nasri could be seen on the oud, giving the instrument further historical and personal value.

For Assala, reclaiming it was akin to recovering a chapter from her childhood and the memories of her first home.

In return, Assala expressed her gratitude to the shop’s owner and staff by writing them a handwritten message of thanks for preserving the oud for 13 years and refusing to part with it despite the passage of time.

She praised the shop owner’s gesture, saying that preserving the instrument for all those years reflected a deep appreciation for its sentimental value and for her father’s memory.

It was clear that the oud’s significance to Assala was not tied solely to its price or history, but to what it represented: a direct c
 

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