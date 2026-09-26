News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Details of Ayed Youssef&#39;s marriage contract come to light.. A fabulous dowry and exceptional gifts that exceeded expectations
Details of Ayed Youssef's marriage contract come to light.. A fabulous dowry and exceptional gifts that exceeded expectations
A-
A+

Details of Ayed Youssef's marriage contract come to light.. A fabulous dowry and exceptional gifts that exceeded expectations

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-26 | 05:30
Details of Ayed Youssef's marriage contract come to light.. A fabulous dowry and exceptional gifts that exceeded expectations
Back to top
Aljadeed
Details of Ayed Youssef's marriage contract come to light.. A fabulous dowry and exceptional gifts that exceeded expectations

Pages across social media circulated new details over the past few hours regarding the marriage contract of Saudi artist Ayed Youssef, a few days after announcing his official marriage. This circulated information sparked the interest of the public who had been following the details of the occasion, especially given the artist's keenness to keep the bride's identity and personal life away from the spotlight.

According to what was published by one of the pages, the bride's dowry was estimated at 100,000, in addition to jewelry worth 20,000, and a watch from the brand "Patek Philippe". The page also claimed that Ayed presented his wife with a special song carrying her name in celebration of this occasion. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding these details by the Saudi artist or sources close to him so far.
Ayed Youssef had surprised his public by announcing his marriage contract through his official accounts on social media, where he published a group of photos documenting the atmosphere of the occasion amidst his family members and relatives, without revealing the bride's face or sharing any additional details about her.
The Saudi artist commented on this step, saying: "Praise be to God by whose grace good deeds are completed. Praise be to God, my marriage contract has been solemnized to the one whom God has chosen as a partner for my life," praying to God to bless them and bring them together in goodness.
Since the marriage announcement, Ayed Youssef's name has topped the search list on social media, amid public questions about the identity of his new bride, especially after unverified information was circulated stating that she is a 28-year-old Kuwaiti young woman belonging to a Kuwaiti family. However, the artist did not comment on this information and chose to keep the details of his private life away from the media.
 

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

"The best gathering on a Beirut rooftop".. Najwa Karam sparks fans' curiosity about her new surprise
08:44

"The best gathering on a Beirut rooftop".. Najwa Karam sparks fans' curiosity about her new surprise

The Lebanese artist Najwa Karam sparked her fans' curiosity after teasing a new project whose details she has not yet revealed, opening the door to speculation about whether it could be a new singing work or an announcement for an upcoming concert.

08:44

"The best gathering on a Beirut rooftop".. Najwa Karam sparks fans' curiosity about her new surprise

The Lebanese artist Najwa Karam sparked her fans' curiosity after teasing a new project whose details she has not yet revealed, opening the door to speculation about whether it could be a new singing work or an announcement for an upcoming concert.

Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed
08:31

Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed

The latest appearance of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab sparked widespread interaction across social media platforms, after a spontaneous video clip circulated showing her inside a car accompanied by Omar Bajato, the son of her business manager Nasser Bajato, which reopened questions about her personal life, especially after noticing her wearing a ring on her left hand.

08:31

Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed

The latest appearance of Egyptian artist Sherine Abdel Wahab sparked widespread interaction across social media platforms, after a spontaneous video clip circulated showing her inside a car accompanied by Omar Bajato, the son of her business manager Nasser Bajato, which reopened questions about her personal life, especially after noticing her wearing a ring on her left hand.

Queen Rania Celebrates Princess Salma’s Birthday with a Heartfelt Message: “The Joy of the Home”
07:03

Queen Rania Celebrates Princess Salma’s Birthday with a Heartfelt Message: “The Joy of the Home”

Queen Rania Al Abdullah celebrated the birthday of her daughter, Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, with a heartfelt message shared on her official Instagram account, describing her as “the joy of the home” and expressing her deep love and pride for her.

07:03

Queen Rania Celebrates Princess Salma’s Birthday with a Heartfelt Message: “The Joy of the Home”

Queen Rania Al Abdullah celebrated the birthday of her daughter, Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, with a heartfelt message shared on her official Instagram account, describing her as “the joy of the home” and expressing her deep love and pride for her.

Recommended for you
"The best gathering on a Beirut rooftop".. Najwa Karam sparks fans' curiosity about her new surprise
08:44
Sherine Abdel Wahab's business manager resolves the controversy regarding his marriage to her and this is what he confirmed
08:31
Queen Rania Celebrates Princess Salma’s Birthday with a Heartfelt Message: “The Joy of the Home”
07:03
Sara Abi Kanaan and Wissam Fares Welcome Their First Baby and Reveal His Name
06:36

يحدث الآن

Our visitors are reading now

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026