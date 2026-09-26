According to what was published by one of the pages, the bride's dowry was estimated at 100,000, in addition to jewelry worth 20,000, and a watch from the brand "Patek Philippe". The page also claimed that Ayed presented his wife with a special song carrying her name in celebration of this occasion. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding these details by the Saudi artist or sources close to him so far.Ayed Youssef had surprised his public by announcing his marriage contract through his official accounts on social media, where he published a group of photos documenting the atmosphere of the occasion amidst his family members and relatives, without revealing the bride's face or sharing any additional details about her.The Saudi artist commented on this step, saying: "Praise be to God by whose grace good deeds are completed. Praise be to God, my marriage contract has been solemnized to the one whom God has chosen as a partner for my life," praying to God to bless them and bring them together in goodness.Since the marriage announcement, Ayed Youssef's name has topped the search list on social media, amid public questions about the identity of his new bride, especially after unverified information was circulated stating that she is a 28-year-old Kuwaiti young woman belonging to a Kuwaiti family. However, the artist did not comment on this information and chose to keep the details of his private life away from the media.