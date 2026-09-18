News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Local News

Lebanon charges ex-Syrian officer, Hezbollah member accused of planning attacks

2026-09-18 | 00:43
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Lebanon charges ex-Syrian officer, Hezbollah member accused of planning attacks
Lebanon charges ex-Syrian officer, Hezbollah member accused of planning attacks

Lebanon's judiciary has accused 14 Lebanese and Syrians, including a Hezbollah member and an Assad-era Syria officer, of forming and training groups to launch attacks in Syria, a judicial official said Thursday.

Earlier this month, Lebanese authorities arrested a group including a former Syrian intelligence officer and several accomplices who allegedly planned attacks against the forces of Syria's new government and received training from Iran-backed Hezbollah. The group has denied the allegation.

The official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the military court "charged 14 Lebanese and Syrian individuals, including five detainees, with offences including 'forming a criminal gang, receiving training in military weapons, explosives, sniper rifles, and operating drones, with the aim of carrying out terrorist acts on the Syrian coast'".

According to the official, Safi mentioned "bringing more than 40 officers and members of Assad's remnants from the Syrian coast through illegal border crossings in northern Lebanon, in batches of five people at a time".

The official added that "a Hezbollah official who is currently in hiding oversaw the smuggling of members of the network and their training" in Hezbollah camps in eastern Lebanon.

According to the judicial official, the network is led by a former Syrian army major general who is close to Assad and who, like the ousted longtime ruler, is now based in Moscow.
Related articles
Lebanon charges ex-Syrian officer, Hezbollah member accused of planning attacks

Local News

Lebanon

Syria

Hezbullah

Back to top
Aljadeed
A “Rare” U.S. Opportunity for Lebanon
Watch “Awdat Al Asala” tonight at 8:00 PM live on Al Jadeed

Also Read In Local News

Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position
Play
05:09

Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position

The Israeli and Lebanese armies faced off on Friday on the outskirts of Deir Mimas in the Marjayoun district after Israeli forces advanced toward a newly established Lebanese army position.

05:09

Israeli Army Advances in Deir Mimas, Confronting Lebanese Army Position

The Israeli and Lebanese armies faced off on Friday on the outskirts of Deir Mimas in the Marjayoun district after Israeli forces advanced toward a newly established Lebanese army position.

Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings
03:58

Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings

President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday for talks on the general situation in Lebanon, particularly developments in the South amid continuing Israeli attacks on southern towns and villages.

03:58

Aoun, Salam Review South Lebanon Developments, Paris Talks and Upcoming UN Meetings

President Joseph Aoun received Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday for talks on the general situation in Lebanon, particularly developments in the South amid continuing Israeli attacks on southern towns and villages.

Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa
Play
03:07

Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa

The National Center for Geophysics recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale in the Lala area of West Bekaa .

03:07

Earthquake Recorded in West Bekaa

The National Center for Geophysics recorded a light earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale in the Lala area of West Bekaa .

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026