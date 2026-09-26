Hussein Dayekh celebrates his wedding in a special atmosphere.. and the dancing of Taraf Al-Taqi and his brother Mohammad tops the trends

This marriage comes months after announcing his engagement, as Hussein Dayekh had shared at the beginning of this year a set of pictures documenting that occasion, amid wide interaction from followers who wished him a life full of happiness and stability.
The wedding drew attention with the presence of a number of artistic figures, but the presence of actress Taraf Al-Taqi alongside his brother, actor and director Mohammad Dayekh, sparked the audience's interest, especially after pictures and clips of the occasion were circulated across social media platforms, opening the door to questions and speculations about the nature of the relationship between them.
The names of Taraf Al-Taqi and Mohammad Dayekh had topped followers' conversations in the recent period, following the circulation of news about their relationship, despite the absence of any official announcement from either party regarding the nature of the relationship, at a time when they chose to keep their personal lives private and away from the spotlight.