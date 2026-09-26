Hussein Dayekh celebrates his wedding in a special atmosphere.. and the dancing of Taraf Al-Taqi and his brother Mohammad tops the trends

Lebanese actor Hussein Dayekh celebrated his wedding to Ms. Maha Hijazi in a special family atmosphere that brought together a number of close friends and family members. Dayekh shared a video clip via his social media accounts documenting the highlights of the party, from the preparations to the atmosphere of joy and celebration in the company of his loved ones.