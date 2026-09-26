"The best gathering on a Beirut rooftop".. Najwa Karam sparks fans' curiosity about her new surprise

Najwa Karam shared through her social media accounts a funny video carrying spontaneous vibes, in which a conversation appeared within a group on the "WhatsApp" application for people planning to meet for lunch the next day, before Najwa's voice appeared in a voice message promising that "the gathering will be nice".

Najwa attached the video with a comment reading: "The best gathering on a Beirut rooftop", which increased followers' confusion about the nature of the surprise she is preparing, especially with her name always being associated with major artistic projects and mass concerts.

The audience interacted widely with the post, as followers began raising questions about whether the anticipated "gathering" carries an announcement of a new song, a special artistic session, or an occasion bringing Najwa Karam together with her fans in a different way.

So far, the Sun of Lebanese Song has not revealed any additional details, contenting herself with stirring up excitement and suspense before the official announcement of her upcoming project.