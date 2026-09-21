News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Live stream
Search
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Leb
21
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Notifications
Sign in
العربية
Search
العربية
Sign in
News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs
Schedule
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Follow us on our following channels
Subscribe to our newsletter
>
Download the Al Jadeed app
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
©
All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026
04:51
Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?
03:32
Suspected Car Swerves Toward White House: Where Is the President?
02:56
ISF Arrests Five and Seizes Captagon, Cannabis and Hashish in Zouk Mosbeh
02:34
Iran threaten to hit new targets if US attacks
00:25
Israeli Airstrikes and Heavy Shelling Reported in Southern Lebanon
News Reports
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
2026-09-21 | 13:20
A-
A+
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
Related articles
Evening News Intro 20-09-2026
Evening News Intro 16-09-2026
Evening News Intro 11-09-2026
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Evening
Intro
21-09-2026
Back to top
Evening News Intro 20-09-2026
Also Read In News Reports
2026-09-20
Evening News Intro 20-09-2026
2026-09-20
Evening News Intro 20-09-2026
2026-09-19
Introduction of the Evening 19-09-2026
2026-09-19
Introduction of the Evening 19-09-2026
2026-09-18
مقدمة النشرة المسائية 18-09-2026
2026-09-18
مقدمة النشرة المسائية 18-09-2026
Happening Now
News Reports
13:20
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
Local News
04:51
Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?
Entertainment & Lifestyle
03:35
Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27
Recommended for you
News Reports
13:20
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
Local News
04:51
Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?
Local News
02:56
ISF Arrests Five and Seizes Captagon, Cannabis and Hashish in Zouk Mosbeh
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
Subscribe
Our visitors are reading now
2026-09-20
Israeli Force Advances Between Deir Mimas and Kfarkela
03:35
Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27
2026-08-19
Roberto Carlos Converts to Islam? The Truth Behind the Viral Claim
13:20
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
2026-08-14
George and Amal Clooney Make Rare Public Appearance with Their Twins at Lake Como Charity Event
2026-09-18
“Aşk-ı Memnu” Star Gülsen Tuncer Dies at 81 After Battle With Brain Cancer
Videos
Videos
13:20
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
04:51
Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?
2026-09-20
Evening News Intro 20-09-2026
2026-09-20
Weather News 20-09-2026
2026-09-19
Introduction of the Evening 19-09-2026
2026-09-18
مقدمة النشرة المسائية 18-09-2026
Most read
Trending topics
Local News
04:51
Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?
Local News
04:51
Nabatieh and Tyre Kept Out in Exchange for “Ali al-Taher”: Did a Deal Defuse the Escalation?
Local News
02:56
ISF Arrests Five and Seizes Captagon, Cannabis and Hashish in Zouk Mosbeh
Local News
02:56
ISF Arrests Five and Seizes Captagon, Cannabis and Hashish in Zouk Mosbeh
Arab & International
03:32
Suspected Car Swerves Toward White House: Where Is the President?
Arab & International
03:32
Suspected Car Swerves Toward White House: Where Is the President?
Entertainment & Lifestyle
03:35
Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27
Entertainment & Lifestyle
03:35
Sudden Death Shocks Cindy Crawford’s Family as Her Only Son Dies at 27
News Reports
13:20
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
News Reports
13:20
Evening News Intro 21-09-2026
Arab & International
00:53
Explosions at Aleppo "Army Site"
Arab & International
00:53
Explosions at Aleppo "Army Site"
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn More
Click here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Local News
Arab & International
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Follow us on our following channels
Subscribe to our newsletter
>
Download the Al Jadeed app
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
©
All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026