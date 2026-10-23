“Top Gun” and “Alien” Star Tom Skerritt Dies at 93.. Julia Roberts Pays Emotional Tribute

His family confirmed that the actor died of natural causes on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in a heartfelt statement highlighting the qualities that defined him beyond his fame and professional achievements.

The family explained that while audiences knew Skerritt through his memorable performances on screen, those closest to him cherished his generosity, wisdom, sense of humor, and deep love for his family, art, nature, and helping others. They also requested privacy during their time of mourning.

News of his passing quickly prompted an outpouring of grief across Hollywood, with several prominent actors sharing emotional tributes and personal memories on social media.

Among those paying tribute was Hollywood star Julia Roberts, who shared a photograph of herself alongside Skerritt from the 1989 film Steel Magnolias. In her touching message, Roberts described him as a “bright light and a kind man,” wishing him eternal peace.

Skerritt portrayed Roberts’ father in the beloved film, which also featured Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley MacLaine.

Roberts was not alone in honoring the late actor. Actress Kathy Baker, who starred alongside him in Picket Fences, expressed her profound sadness and praised his kindness and generosity throughout their years working together.

Actress Lauren Holly also reflected on her memories of Skerritt, describing him as a guiding presence on set whose warmth and humanity made their time working together an unforgettable experience.

Actor Justin Shenkarow joined his former colleagues in paying tribute, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside the Hollywood veteran.

Born on August 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, Skerritt served in the United States Air Force before pursuing a career in acting. He made his film debut in War Hunt in 1962, marking the beginning of an extraordinary journey in the entertainment industry.

He gained widespread recognition for his performance in the 1979 science-fiction classic Alien, in which he portrayed the captain of the spacecraft Nostromo.

In 1986, Skerritt appeared alongside Tom Cruise in the blockbuster Top Gun, playing the iconic flight instructor Mike “Viper” Metcalf, a role that further cemented his place in Hollywood history.

On television, he achieved one of his greatest career milestones through the drama series Picket Fences, which aired from 1992 to 1996. His performance earned him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993.

Beyond acting, Skerritt was passionate about supporting emerging filmmakers and helping military veterans share their experiences through storytelling and creative writing initiatives.

With Tom Skerritt’s passing, Hollywood bids farewell to a distinguished actor whose career extended over sixty years, leaving behind an enduring legacy of memorable performances and contributions to American cinema and television.