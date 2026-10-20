Introduction to the Evening News 10-20-2026

What will "Tampa" achieve that Rome failed to do? By the proof of the Florida tour and its likes in Washington and Rome, and their pending results, anyone who believes that Lebanon, caught between two electoral Novembers, is on the list of priorities is deluded. The military meeting at the CENTCOM headquarters between the Lebanese and Israeli delegations, under American sponsorship, stood still amid Israeli intransigence linking any step to the disarmament of Hezbollah throughout all of Lebanon, and consequently to the results of its elections, exploiting the wasted time to expand further and further across the southern land. On top of that, it attacks the Lebanese army and accuses it of negligence, while the Lebanese delegation, which has reduced its size to three officers, remains clinging to its constants, chief among which is defining new experimental areas, while leaning towards rejecting the proposed American-Israeli formula for direct coordination between the Lebanese and Israeli armies. According to information reporting that tension reigns supreme at the meeting with the emergence of a wide gap between the priorities of the two sides. If the Tampa meeting is a waste of time, the Israeli intentions were read from the headlines of the stances expressed by both Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Katz. Prior to the meeting, Netanyahu received a shot in the arm with a solution crafted by Trump, and simultaneously with the meeting, Katz reiterated that there will be no withdrawal from the security zone as long as Hezbollah's weapons are not dismantled, raising the ceiling of threats by ordering the evacuation of the residents of Nabatieh and the Litani and annexing both areas to the yellow line, threatening that any gunfire or dispatch of drones towards Israel will be met with a strike on the southern suburb.

Against this backdrop, "Eye on the Arab" witnessed the experimental land in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, and oh, the horror of what it saw. From there, the "helpless" Arab League recorded in the visit's log that its commitment to Lebanon marks the beginning of a path, not the end of the road. In light of the rare and commendable event, the Commander of the South Litani Sector, Brigadier General Nicolas Sabet, called upon his Arab guest to launch an Arab initiative that would compel Israel to commit to a ceasefire and withdrawal. The southern day came to an end, making way for the melody of the "law" as the Constitutional Council stood by the President of the Republic, accepting the appeal and nullifying the contested third article of the law amending the Bank Resolution Law, while abolishing the travel ban and judicial protection for bank employees. Meanwhile, while the general amnesty law remained suspended on the tightrope stretched between the Constitutional and Parliamentary Councils, "the con of a lifetime" ended with the release of Abu Omar, the phantom prince, and his "handler" Sheikh Khaldoun Oraymit, following a detention period of nearly nine months, pursuant to a bail-free release order issued by the Criminal Court in Beirut. This release cleared the way for a new resident in Roumieh to sit behind "bars of brass," as Financial Prosecutor Judge Maher Chaaito is heading to prosecute the Director of Electricité du Liban, Kamal Hayek, after questioning him in the file of the theft of tons of copper cables estimated to be worth around ten million dollars. According to information, the "skillful" judge requested permission to prosecute "Hayek," but Energy Minister Joe Sadek is "withholding" his response. Whoever digs a pit for others by fabricating forged files has been proven guilty of submitting forged data to the World Bank regarding the assets of Electricité du Liban. The manager of darkness for a quarter of a century awaits the darkness of prison, even if he is shielded by a minister and someone of even higher rank than a minister. And whoever protects the corrupt is a partner in corruption.