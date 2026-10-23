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Fadel Chaker after his concert in Riyadh: Returning was my dream.. and Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh is the origin of art
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Fadel Chaker after his concert in Riyadh: Returning was my dream.. and Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh is the origin of art

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-23 | 05:21
Fadel Chaker after his concert in Riyadh: Returning was my dream.. and Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh is the origin of art
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Aljadeed
Fadel Chaker after his concert in Riyadh: Returning was my dream.. and Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh is the origin of art

Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker expressed his happiness at returning to the stage after an absence of about 14 years, during a press conference held after his singing concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of the Riyadh Season activities, under the title "The Return of the Absent".

Chaker emphasized that returning to performing concerts and standing before his audience again was a long-awaited dream, expressing his gratitude for the warm reception he received in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying: "The people of Saudi Arabia have honored me."

Chaker also thanked Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh for his support and contribution to organizing the concert, describing him as the "origin of art", following an evening that marked his return to his audience after a long absence of years.

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