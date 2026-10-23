Fadel Chaker after his concert in Riyadh: Returning was my dream.. and Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh is the origin of art

Lebanese artist Fadel Chaker expressed his happiness at returning to the stage after an absence of about 14 years, during a press conference held after his singing concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as part of the Riyadh Season activities, under the title "The Return of the Absent".