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Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah is devastated by the death of his wife, and here is the date and details of the funeral
Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah is devastated by the death of his wife, and here is the date and details of the funeral
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Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah is devastated by the death of his wife, and here is the date and details of the funeral

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-09-30 | 04:48
Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah is devastated by the death of his wife, and here is the date and details of the funeral
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Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah is devastated by the death of his wife, and here is the date and details of the funeral

Sadness enveloped the family of Lebanese producer Sadiq Al-Sabah, following the announcement of the death of his wife, Mrs. Rana Mohammed Said Al-Zein, this Wednesday morning, as revealed by their son, producer Anwar Sadiq Al-Sabah, who mourned his mother and asked followers to pray for her mercy and forgiveness.

Anwar Sadiq Al-Sabah announced the details of the funeral procession, explaining that the prayer for the deceased's soul will be held after noon prayer tomorrow, Thursday, at the Khashoggi Mosque in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and the body will be laid to rest in the family tombs at the Shuhada Cemetery.
The family also announced the schedule for receiving condolences. Producer Sadiq Al-Sabah will receive condolences for his late wife before and after the burial in the "Muhieddin Barghout" hall inside the Khashoggi Mosque. Condolences will be held on the second and third days of the passing, Friday and Saturday, October 2 and 3, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the "BIEL" hall. Likewise, the one-week memorial for Rana Al-Zein will take place on Thursday, October 8, at 10:30 AM in the "Muhieddin Barghout" hall.
Sadiq Al-Sabah mourned his wife with touching words via his account on the "X" platform, recalling the years of life they shared and expressing her great standing in his life and his family's life. He wrote: "You were the best daughter to your parents, the best wife to me, the best mother to your children, the best grandmother to your grandchildren, the best sister to your siblings, the best mother-in-law to your sons-in-law, and you were the best friend to your friends."
Al-Sabah added in his message: "You were a delicately sensitive artist, you excelled in your art, and your exquisite taste was present in everything your hands made," noting that she was his support and partner through various stages of his life. He said: "You were with me in times of ease and hardship, my rose, my butterfly, my life, and the candle that illuminated the lives of myself, our children, and our grandchildren."
He concluded his message by saying that her departure will not erase her presence in the life of her family, affirming that her values, teachings, and way of life will remain a path they follow.
Following the announcement of her death, messages of condolence poured in from a large number of artists and public figures who expressed their sorrow and eulogized the deceased. The Syrian artist Tim Hassan wrote a message of comfort to the Al-Sabah family, saying: "May God have mercy on Mrs. Rana Al-Zein with His vast mercy and grant her paradise. My heartfelt condolences to my brother Sadiq Al-Sabah, Anwar, Lama, Mirna, and the entire dear Al-Sabah family. May God grant you strength and mend your hearts."
Artist Karis Bashar also expressed her grief over the departure of Rana Al-Zein, writing: "I don't know what can be said in the face of such pain... My heart is with you. She was a remarkably tender and kind person who will never be forgotten, and her presence and memory will remain alive in the hearts of everyone who knew her," wishing Sadiq Al-Sabah and his family patience and strength.

For her part, media personality Zeina Yazigi mourned the deceased with touching words, saying: "How tragic, Rana... May God grant patience to the heart of your family and all your loved ones." 

Artist Moatsem Al-Nahar wrote: "Praise be to Allah, may you live long and may her soul rest in peace."

 Artist Nadine Khoury also shared a condolence message saying: "May her soul rest in peace and mercy, surely to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return."

Sadiq Al-Sabah is considered one of the most prominent producers in the Arab world, and his name has been associated with dozens of successful dramatic works throughout a long career in television and cinematic production. Meanwhile, Rana Al-Zein was present by his side as a wife and life partner away from the spotlight, before he bade her farewell with a message carrying a great deal of loyalty and love.

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