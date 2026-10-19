Weather forecast 19-10-2026

Weather News 15-10-2026
Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean Basin are affected by a low-pressure system centered southwest of Turkey, accompanied by relatively cold air masses, leading to a drop in temperatures, active winds, occasionally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with the possibility of hail. Its influence will continue until noon on Sunday, after which weather will gradually stabilize.
Lebanese authorities have seized around 200 kilograms of C-4 explosives smuggled across the Syrian border into the Bekaa Valley, according to information obtained by Al Jadeed.