News
News bulletin
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
News Reports
Economy
Sports
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Watch Now
Our Digital Platforms
Al Jadeed Radar
Programs Schedule
live
Al Jadeed Live
Series
Social Programs
Political Shows
Entertainment
Comedy
Variety Shows
Newscasts
Documenteries
4 August
Podcast
Special Coverage
Al Jadeed
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
check AlJadeed Tv out on youtube check AlJadeed Tv out on nabad check AlJadeed Tv out on telegram check AlJadeed Tv out on whatsapp check AlJadeed Tv out on google check AlJadeed Tv out on rss
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026

Lebanon News

Solidarity protest held in Geneva over fate of Lebanese detainees

2026-09-26 | 06:53
Whatsapp Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A-
A+
Solidarity protest held in Geneva over fate of Lebanese detainees
Solidarity protest held in Geneva over fate of Lebanese detainees

A solidarity protest was held outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva at the invitation of the Khiam Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture, calling for clarification of the fate of Lebanese prisoners, detainees and missing persons, and urging the protection of civilians, children and families in southern Lebanon.

Human rights activists, members of the Lebanese and Arab communities, and supporters of detainees’ rights took part in the protest.

Speakers called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, the safe and dignified return of displaced residents to their villages, reconstruction of damaged areas, and greater international efforts to determine the fate of Lebanese detainees and missing persons.

They also called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to be granted access to Lebanese detainees in Israel to verify their conditions and ensure their rights.

Director of the Qana Human Rights Observatory Mohammad Tayeh said, according to his account, that the ICRC had been unable to visit Lebanese detainees held in Israel since October 2023. He cited reports that 35 Lebanese remain detained in Israel, including 20 civilians, according to media reports citing security sources and a committee following up on detainees’ cases.

Khiam Center head Mohammed Safa called on the Lebanese government to give the detainees’ file greater priority and urged the United Nations and international community to press for access by the ICRC to the detainees.

The protest concluded with calls for continued international and human rights efforts to protect civilians and children in southern Lebanon and ensure the right of displaced residents to return to their homes, while providing families with information about the fate of missing and detained relatives.
 
Related articles
Solidarity protest held in Geneva over fate of Lebanese detainees

Lebanon News

Middle East and the World

Geneva

Lebanese detainees

Lebanon

Protest

Solidarity

Back to top
Aljadeed
From Night Until Morning: What Happened in Southern Lebanon?
Deir Mimas Municipality Warns Residents: Avoid Olive Fields

Also Read In Lebanon News

Rainy Tuesday, Warmer Thursday: Lebanon Braces for Changing Autumn Weather
Play
05:01

Rainy Tuesday, Warmer Thursday: Lebanon Braces for Changing Autumn Weather

Unstable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean basin with scattered light rainfall until the evening of tomorrow Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, exceeding their seasonal averages on Thursday, especially inland.

05:01

Rainy Tuesday, Warmer Thursday: Lebanon Braces for Changing Autumn Weather

Unstable autumn weather dominates Lebanon and the Eastern Mediterranean basin with scattered light rainfall until the evening of tomorrow Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to rise gradually, exceeding their seasonal averages on Thursday, especially inland.

Fuel Prices Fall in Lebanon
Play
02:03

Fuel Prices Fall in Lebanon

Fuel prices declined in Lebanon on Tuesday, with the price of 95-octane gasoline falling by LBP 12,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 11,000 and diesel by LBP 34,000, while the price of a cooking gas cylinder rose by LBP 50,000.

02:03

Fuel Prices Fall in Lebanon

Fuel prices declined in Lebanon on Tuesday, with the price of 95-octane gasoline falling by LBP 12,000, 98-octane gasoline by LBP 11,000 and diesel by LBP 34,000, while the price of a cooking gas cylinder rose by LBP 50,000.

Weather News 04-10-2026
Play
2026-10-04
Play

Weather News 04-10-2026

Weather News 04-10-2026

2026-10-04

Weather News 04-10-2026

Weather News 04-10-2026

Happening Now

Recommended for you

Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers

Our visitors are reading now

Videos

Videos

Most read

Trending topics

Download Aljadeed Tv mobile application
Download our new app
All news and programs in one place
Watch your favorite programs
Watch the live stream
Cancel anytime
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
X
This website uses cookies.
We understand that your online privacy is extremely important, and your consent to allow us to collect certain personal information requires a great deal of trust in us. We ask for your consent because it will allow Al Jadeed to provide you with a better browsing experience on our website. For more information, you can review our website’s Privacy Policy. Learn MoreClick here
I Agree
News
Shows site
Program schedule
Live stream
Favorites
About Us
Call Us
Advertise With Us
Polls
AlJadeed Apps
Latest News
Notifications
Today's News
Top Stories
Most Read
Trending Topics
News Videos
Lebanon News
Middle East and the World
Economy
News Reports
Evening News Intro
Sports
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsports
Other Sports
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Al Jadeed Exclusive
Youth & Scouts
Watch Now
Privacy policy
Terms and conditions
© All rights reserved
Al Jadeed Channel
2026