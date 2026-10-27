Yasmine Abdel Aziz dedicates her three awards to "those who fight her" and reveals the truth about her dispute with Mona Zaki

While receiving her awards on stage, after winning recognition as the best actress in drama and cinema, Yasmine thanked God and her audience for their continuous support, before saying: "I dedicate these awards to everyone who fights me."



She explained that these individuals were the reason behind the continuation of her passion for work and the presence of the challenge that pushes her toward success, adding: "That is why I dedicate the three awards to them.. Thank you."



Yasmine's dedication caught attention and sparked interaction among social media users in Egypt, while some followers speculated about the identity of the people the artist meant.

On the sidelines of the event, Yasmine denied the existence of any dispute between her and artist Mona Zaki, saying: "Mona is my sister and my dear, and there are no disagreements between us," describing the circulating talk in this regard as "malicious rumors." She added that their friendship dates back to the days of their participation in the play "Keda Okeda."



Yasmine also congratulated her colleague on her recent honor for her lifetime achievements and career at the El Gouna Film Festival, considering that Mona's honor is an honor for her entire generation.