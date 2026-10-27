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Omani Sports Journalist Saleh Al Barhi Dies: What to Know About His Life and Career
Omani Sports Journalist Saleh Al Barhi Dies: What to Know About His Life and Career
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Omani Sports Journalist Saleh Al Barhi Dies: What to Know About His Life and Career

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-10-27 | 10:19
Omani Sports Journalist Saleh Al Barhi Dies: What to Know About His Life and Career
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Omani Sports Journalist Saleh Al Barhi Dies: What to Know About His Life and Career

Oman’s sports community was saddened by the death of journalist Saleh bin Rashid Al Barhi on Tuesday. His colleague, journalist Issa Saeed, revealed the last message he received from him one day before his passing.

Known as “Abu Abdullah,” Al Barhi worked in the sports section of Al Watan newspaper, where he covered Omani football and the national teams. He reported on local and international sporting events and wrote about the state of sports in the Sultanate and its development.

Al Barhi took part in the voting for FIFA’s award for the world’s best player. In 2015, he was honored through the “Our Achievements” youth awards in recognition of his participation.
In 2016, he was selected as a member of the Public Relations and Membership Committee of the Asian Sports Press Union. That same year, he served as a media liaison officer for the AFC U-19 Championship in Bahrain, helping coordinate and communicate with journalists covering the tournament.

His experience extended to television. In 2017, he helped prepare the program “Guest of a Star” on Oman Sports Channel, which explored the careers and memories of former sports stars. He was also associated with the International Sports Media Club and participated in Gulf media activities and initiatives.

Al Barhi earned recognition within the sports community. He was named the best writer covering the Omani League for the 2009–2010 season in a poll by the “Kooora Omania” forum. In 2018, he was also named the best journalist covering the 24th Sultan’s Armed Forces Football League.

 
 

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