Omani Sports Journalist Saleh Al Barhi Dies: What to Know About His Life and Career

Known as “Abu Abdullah,” Al Barhi worked in the sports section of Al Watan newspaper, where he covered Omani football and the national teams. He reported on local and international sporting events and wrote about the state of sports in the Sultanate and its development.



Al Barhi took part in the voting for FIFA’s award for the world’s best player. In 2015, he was honored through the “Our Achievements” youth awards in recognition of his participation.

In 2016, he was selected as a member of the Public Relations and Membership Committee of the Asian Sports Press Union. That same year, he served as a media liaison officer for the AFC U-19 Championship in Bahrain, helping coordinate and communicate with journalists covering the tournament.



His experience extended to television. In 2017, he helped prepare the program “Guest of a Star” on Oman Sports Channel, which explored the careers and memories of former sports stars. He was also associated with the International Sports Media Club and participated in Gulf media activities and initiatives.