In exclusive statements to "Foochia", Hariri expressed her frustration over her name being ignored during events and conversations related to Melhem Barakat, considering what is happening to be part of attempts to erase her son's name and his lineage to his father.
She also accused Barakat's first wife of seeking to deprive Melhem Jr. of his inheritance rights, asserting that she is facing a war on both the family and artistic levels, in her words.
Regarding the details of the estate, Hariri pointed out that the late composer's inheritance is limited, according to her knowledge, to land, without disclosing additional details about the matter.
She also revealed that she keeps a collection of Melhem Barakat's artistic belongings in her home in Beirut, confirming her intention to display them to the public at the appropriate time.
In the context of her statement, Hariri stressed that Melhem Barakat resided in her home, explaining that the house was a lifelong investment for him and that he passed away there in the presence of their son Melhem Jr.