Ragheb Alama Electrifies Carthage… More Than 15,000 Fans Attend an Unforgettable Night in Tunisia

From Europe to Egypt and on to Tunisia, superstar Ragheb Alama continues his international tour, celebrating another triumph at the historic Carthage Theatre. More than 15,000 fans attended the sold-out concert, creating an electric atmosphere that made the evening one of Tunisia’s standout musical nights.





Following a string of successful concerts in Europe and Egypt, Alama arrived in Tunisia to meet an extraordinary audience that filled the Carthage Theatre to capacity. The impressive turnout reflected the Lebanese star’s enduring popularity and the affection he enjoys among Tunisian fans.



From the moment he stepped onstage, thousands greeted him with enthusiastic cheers. The theatre soon came alive with music, as his songs echoed through the venue and fans sang along to his best-known hits, both old and new.



The Carthage concert became a vast celebration, bringing together generations united by their love for an artist who has remained at the forefront of Arab music for more than four decades, renewing his connection with audiences with every performance.



This latest success comes amid an ongoing international tour that takes Alama from one stage to another and across borders, reaffirming his widespread appeal and his music’s ability to bring thousands together around the world.



Between his successful European concerts, the enthusiastic response to his recent appearance in Egypt, and the huge turnout in Tunisia, Alama continues to demonstrate that his career remains in full stride and that his bond with Arab audiences keeps growing.



Carthage witnessed an exceptional evening by every measure. Alama shared the spotlight with more than 15,000 fans, who helped create a moment destined to remain etched in the memory of this historic venue.