Maya Nehme Mourns the Loss of Her Father and Pays Tribute to Him with Emotional Words

Maya shared a collection of photos on her Instagram account showing special moments and memories she shared with her father. Through the photos, she remembered the beautiful moments they spent together and said goodbye to him with a heartfelt message filled with love and grief.
In her tribute, Maya wrote: “My father, my love, and my soul are now in God’s care. You have left my sight, but you will always remain in my heart, in my prayers, in every detail of my life, and in everything beautiful you taught me.”
She added: “May God have mercy on you, Dad, may He fill your grave with light, and may Heaven be your home and resting place. Until we meet again… I will miss you every day, for the rest of my life. We belong to God and to Him we return.”
Maya’s emotional words reflected the deep pain she is experiencing after losing her father. She stressed that his passing will not erase his presence from her life, as he will always remain in her memories, prayers, and in the values and beautiful memories he left behind.
Many of Maya’s followers expressed their condolences and support, wishing her and her family strength and patience during this difficult time, and praying for mercy and peace for her late father.