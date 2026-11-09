Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the "Ashmawy" controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan offered an apology to actor Farouk Falawkas, after the latter objected to the way Ramadan invited his son, Ahmed Falawkas, to make a guest appearance in the series "Ashmawy", scheduled to air during the Ramadan 2027 season.