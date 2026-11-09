Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the "Ashmawy" controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers
Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan offered an apology to actor Farouk Falawkas, after the latter objected to the way Ramadan invited his son, Ahmed Falawkas, to make a guest appearance in the series "Ashmawy", scheduled to air during the Ramadan 2027 season.
The controversy began after Ramadan referenced Ahmed Falawkas's previous legal crisis while extending the invitation to him. His father expressed displeasure at linking the offer to that crisis, considering that the way it was presented was unbecoming of his son's artistic career. He also announced his rejection of Ahmed's participation in the series, calling on Ramadan to respect his colleagues and avoid provoking them.
Ramadan explained in his message that his remarks were motivated by a desire to encourage Ahmed and to urge their colleagues in the artistic community to support him after overcoming a difficult period, noting that he was surprised by the interpretation of his words as belittling or gloating over his colleague. He concluded his message by apologizing for the misunderstanding caused by his statements.
Ahmed Falawkas responded to Ramadan's message, saying, "There is no need for an apology between brothers, Mohamed," and conveyed from his father, Farouk, that he holds them both in the same esteem. He also described Ramadan as a dear brother and wished him continued success in his work.