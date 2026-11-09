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Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the &quot;Ashmawy&quot; controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers
Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the "Ashmawy" controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers
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Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the "Ashmawy" controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers

Entertainment & Lifestyle

2026-11-09 | 04:34
Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the "Ashmawy" controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers
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Aljadeed
Mohamed Ramadan apologizes to Farouk Falawkas after the "Ashmawy" controversy, and Ahmed responds: No need to apologize between brothers

Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan offered an apology to actor Farouk Falawkas, after the latter objected to the way Ramadan invited his son, Ahmed Falawkas, to make a guest appearance in the series "Ashmawy", scheduled to air during the Ramadan 2027 season.

The controversy began after Ramadan referenced Ahmed Falawkas's previous legal crisis while extending the invitation to him. His father expressed displeasure at linking the offer to that crisis, considering that the way it was presented was unbecoming of his son's artistic career. He also announced his rejection of Ahmed's participation in the series, calling on Ramadan to respect his colleagues and avoid provoking them.

Ramadan explained in his message that his remarks were motivated by a desire to encourage Ahmed and to urge their colleagues in the artistic community to support him after overcoming a difficult period, noting that he was surprised by the interpretation of his words as belittling or gloating over his colleague. He concluded his message by apologizing for the misunderstanding caused by his statements.

Ahmed Falawkas responded to Ramadan's message, saying, "There is no need for an apology between brothers, Mohamed," and conveyed from his father, Farouk, that he holds them both in the same esteem. He also described Ramadan as a dear brother and wished him continued success in his work.

اقرأ ايضا في Entertainment & Lifestyle

Death of Mansour Al-Amir after falling from his home balcony: Here are the details of his final moments
06:01

Death of Mansour Al-Amir after falling from his home balcony: Here are the details of his final moments

Sorrow hung over popular and artistic circles in Port Said following the death of popular singer Mansour Al-Amir at the age of 45, after falling from the balcony of his apartment in the Nasser Housing area, according to press reports. His body was taken to the morgue at Al-Salam Hospital, while the relevant authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and forensic experts were summoned to prepare a report determining the cause of death.

06:01

Death of Mansour Al-Amir after falling from his home balcony: Here are the details of his final moments

Sorrow hung over popular and artistic circles in Port Said following the death of popular singer Mansour Al-Amir at the age of 45, after falling from the balcony of his apartment in the Nasser Housing area, according to press reports. His body was taken to the morgue at Al-Salam Hospital, while the relevant authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and forensic experts were summoned to prepare a report determining the cause of death.

Muslim announces his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, a year after their reconciliation
03:47

Muslim announces his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, a year after their reconciliation

Egyptian festival singer Muslim officially announced his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, about a year after their reconciliation. He revealed the news via the "Story" feature on Instagram, writing, "The divorce between me and Yara Tamer has officially taken place, and I wish her success in her life and God is generous." Muslim limited the announcement to this without revealing the reasons for the divorce.

03:47

Muslim announces his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, a year after their reconciliation

Egyptian festival singer Muslim officially announced his divorce from Yara Tamer for the second time, about a year after their reconciliation. He revealed the news via the "Story" feature on Instagram, writing, "The divorce between me and Yara Tamer has officially taken place, and I wish her success in her life and God is generous." Muslim limited the announcement to this without revealing the reasons for the divorce.

Al Shami Reveals How Fadel Chaker’s Comeback Influenced His Musical Direction: “I Wanted to Play in the Big Leagues!”
2026-11-08

Al Shami Reveals How Fadel Chaker’s Comeback Influenced His Musical Direction: “I Wanted to Play in the Big Leagues!”

Syrian singer Al Shami has sparked widespread reactions on social media after revealing the reasons behind his decision to shift from the pop music that made him famous to a more classic romantic style, highlighting Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker’s return to the music scene as one of the factors that inspired this change.

2026-11-08

Al Shami Reveals How Fadel Chaker’s Comeback Influenced His Musical Direction: “I Wanted to Play in the Big Leagues!”

Syrian singer Al Shami has sparked widespread reactions on social media after revealing the reasons behind his decision to shift from the pop music that made him famous to a more classic romantic style, highlighting Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker’s return to the music scene as one of the factors that inspired this change.

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