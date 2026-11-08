Evening News Introduction 08-11-2026

Israel Enters the Government Formation Phase… Gadi Eisenkot Receives the Mandate to Form a Government from the Israeli President, Who Describes Him as a “Fighting Soldier.” The Man Behind the Dahiyeh Doctrine Becomes Prime Minister-Designate… He Has 28 Days, With a Possible 14-Day Extension, to Form His Cabinet.

Under the slogan of a National Emergency Government, Eisenkot’s first statements described Israel as being in the midst of a political crisis, a state of emergency, and multiple open fronts, stressing that the war’s objectives have not yet been achieved. Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for moving forward with Trump’s plan for Gaza, negotiating with Lebanon, and fighting terrorism, as he put it.

The time separating Israel from the formation of a new government, whether within the initial deadline or with the expected extension, will not be easy. In Israel, election results do not mark the end of the political battle, but rather the beginning of a new test of power balances and the limits of alliances.

After years of Benjamin Netanyahu’s dominance, the political scene is heading towards a new phase, opening the door for the opposition to attempt to end his rule. Yet this does not guarantee the formation of a government, given a highly complex parliamentary landscape, the absence of a cohesive majority, and disagreements ranging from the participation of Arab parties in supporting the coalition to the issue of drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews, as well as the Haredi parties’ position on any upcoming government arrangement.

Between Eisenkot’s bet on uniting Netanyahu’s opponents under the banner of a national emergency government and Netanyahu’s determination to confront what he describes as a government relying on Arab parties, Israel is entering an open-ended negotiation phase with multiple possible outcomes.

Either the opposition succeeds in turning its votes and understandings into a governing coalition, or the country returns to the ballot boxes for new elections, which Netanyahu is counting on to secure his political survival amid major transformations stretching from the Middle East to Iran and the United States.

Israel’s political future also echoes across its military fronts, foremost among them Lebanon, with its southern borders, occupied towns, and uncertain fate hanging on a stalled negotiation process, amid the possibility of a third round of war.

Meanwhile, hopes remain pinned on a potential settlement emerging from a promised US-Iranian agreement. Qatar is working towards this goal, making diplomatic progress and benefiting from an atmosphere shaped by the results of the US midterm elections under the slogan: No to War.

As Lebanon awaits its place at the major negotiating table, several domestic files are also moving forward, oscillating between security operations and the wait for electricity supplies.

On the security front, Al Jadeed has been investigating drug dens and theft and pickpocketing gangs for months. Through documented footage and on-the-ground reporting, we highlighted the country's worsening security crisis. Today, the issue has moved beyond an investigative report to concrete action, resulting in raids and arrests in Beirut and its surrounding areas, in the hope that operations will extend to other gangs.

As for electricity, Lebanon is awaiting a Qatari delegation of technical, engineering, and legal experts to resume discussions and put the final touches on Qatar’s energy proposal.

The completion of the agreement will determine the date of the long-awaited Cabinet session on electricity. At that point, the ministerial boycott is expected to come to an end, with the Lebanese Forces ministers potentially ending their boycott following an agreement to refer the electricity file to the Civil Service Council for immediate action