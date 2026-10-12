Explosion Near Israel-Lebanon Border

Around 20 people, including students and teachers, were injured in an explosion in an open area near the Israeli community of Neot Mordechai in the Upper Galilee, close to the border with Lebanon, 'Yediot Ahronot' reported.



Helicopters and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured and provide medical treatment. Some of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition.



The Israeli military described the incident as a major event due to the number of casualties and sent teams to assist with rescue operations.



Preliminary investigations suggested the explosion may have been caused by an old bomb, according to initial reports. The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.