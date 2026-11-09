Death of Mansour Al-Amir after falling from his home balcony: Here are the details of his final moments
Sorrow hung over popular and artistic circles in Port Said following the death of popular singer Mansour Al-Amir at the age of 45, after falling from the balcony of his apartment in the Nasser Housing area, according to press reports. His body was taken to the morgue at Al-Salam Hospital, while the relevant authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and forensic experts were summoned to prepare a report determining the cause of death.
After reports circulated claiming that the late singer took his own life, his ex-wife denied this narrative, confirming that his fall was accidental after he lost his balance, and that he had suffered health troubles recently. She also called for refraining from sharing unconfirmed information out of consideration for the feelings of his children and family.
In a related context, a friend of Al-Amir revealed details of their final call, stating that he appeared sad and hopeless, feeling that those around him had abandoned him, adding that she tried to encourage and console him. She noted that during the call he spoke of patience, despite what she described as a state of despair he was experiencing.
The Syndicate Committee for Musical Professions in Port Said mourned the late artist and announced the postponement of his funeral pending the completion of burial permit procedures. The circumstances of the incident remain subject to the outcome of official investigations.