Death of Mansour Al-Amir after falling from his home balcony: Here are the details of his final moments

Sorrow hung over popular and artistic circles in Port Said following the death of popular singer Mansour Al-Amir at the age of 45, after falling from the balcony of his apartment in the Nasser Housing area, according to press reports. His body was taken to the morgue at Al-Salam Hospital, while the relevant authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and forensic experts were summoned to prepare a report determining the cause of death.